Italy’s Draghi discussed idea of Italy-Spain pipeline with Sanchez

Published by

Reuters UK

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he had discussed the idea of building a gas pipeline to Spain with his Spanish counterpart as part of plans to wean Europe off Russian gas. “There is the idea of the Italy-Spain gas pipeline, which we discussed with (Prime Minister Pedro) Sanchez in Rome and also at the European Council,” Draghi said on Thursday. Spain has the largest regasification capacity in Europe but transporting the gas into Europe across the Pyrenees has been a problem because of bottlenecks. Europe, which sources about 40% of gas supplies from Russia, has been s…

