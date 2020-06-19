Saturday, 20/6/2020 | 11:26 UTC+0
Italian Foreign Ministry: We Are Continuing Our Efforts In A Direct Evictions Of Refugees From Libya

June 19, 2020   

Rome- Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emmanuela del Rey, confirmed that Italy is the only European country that is carrying out direct evacuations of refugees from Libya. “Del Rey” added in an online seminar organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, that if the Italian experience is repeated from other western countries, it will be much easier to get the refugees out of Libyan detention centers, stressing that work on illegal immigration is necessary more than ever in this difficult historical situation.

Source: Libya News Agency

