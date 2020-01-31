Italian Foreign Minister: We Will Not Dispatch Military Forces To Fight One Rival

Breaking news
- Minister Of Health Follows Up With Director Of National Centre For Disease Control Measures Taken To Track Coronavirus
- Italian Foreign Minister Discusses With His German And Austrian Counterpart Situation In Libya
- DTM Libya – Abu Qurayn, Misrata, Sirt Flash Update (31 January 2020)
- Libya Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020 (January 2020)
Italian Foreign Minister: We Will Not Dispatch Military Forces To Fight One RivalJanuary 31, 2020
Rome- Italian Foreign Minister said we will not dispatch military forces to fight one rival in Libya. In his briefing, to the foreign and defense committees of the Senate, the foreign minister said; 'We will not send our army to Libya to fight against either parties. He said our focus will always be peace.
Source: Libya News Agency