Italian Foreign Minister: Foreign Minister Will Visit Turkey On Friday To Discuss The Libyan Crisis

Rome- Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Marina Sereni, announced, Thursday, that Italian Foreign Minister “Luigi de Mayo” will visit Turkey on Friday, to discuss the repercussions of the Libyan crisis with the Turkish side. “Sereni” said in press statements that Italy and Europe must do everything in their power to find a solution to the Libyan crisis and achieve stability in the country through the resumption of political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations. Sereni explained that the recent military developments between the two parties of the conflict in Libya are present and seen by all, and there can be no challenge to the existence of conflict in the country.

Source: Libya News Agency