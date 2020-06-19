Italian Defense Minister: We Are Determined To See The Success Of The “IRINI” Operation

Breaking news
- Presidential Council Extends Curfew By 10 Days, With A Complete Ban Imposed On Friday And Saturday
- Deputy Ahmad Maitiq Meets With The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Treasury And Finance Of Turkey
- Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security Performance
- Electing Libya As Member Of The United Nations Economic And Social Council
- Italian Deputy Foreign Minister: Europe Must Now Intensify Its Efforts To Cease Fire In Libya
Italian Defense Minister: We Are Determined To See The Success Of The “IRINI” OperationJune 19, 2020
Rome- Italian Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerrini said that his country is determined to ensure that the mandate of the IRINI process related to the arms embargo to Libya is neutral and committed to ensuring that all violations are reported immediately and publicly to the Sanctions Committee on Libya belonging to the Security Council. During his participation in the work of the first day of the meeting with his counterparts in NATO, Guerrini added, that the importance of the process lies in its balanced and necessary role to return the Libyan parties to political negotiations.
Source: Libya News Agency
