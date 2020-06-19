Italian Defense Minister: We Are Determined To See The Success Of The “IRINI” Operation

Rome- Italian Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerrini said that his country is determined to ensure that the mandate of the IRINI process related to the arms embargo to Libya is neutral and committed to ensuring that all violations are reported immediately and publicly to the Sanctions Committee on Libya belonging to the Security Council. During his participation in the work of the first day of the meeting with his counterparts in NATO, Guerrini added, that the importance of the process lies in its balanced and necessary role to return the Libyan parties to political negotiations.

Source: Libya News Agency