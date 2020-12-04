Italian Defense Minister Calls European Countries To Protect The Libyan Dialogue From Foreign Interventions

Rome – The Italian foreign minister ‘Luigi Di Mayo’, called on the european union and european Mediterranean countries, to work against all efforts to sabotage the progress made in Libya. Speaking in the Mediterranean dialogue forum today Friday, Di Mayo said; “Our role as a country in the EU and Mediterranean countries is to protect the political process”, which was launched in the last weeks, “from foreign interventions” in addition to, “bushing to name the EU special envoy and the new UN special envoy to Libya”; according to quotes by the Italian news agency AKI. Di Mayo mentioned that a ceasefire was reached in Libya, a roadmap and date for elections, so we must protect this valuable path.

Source: Libya News Agency