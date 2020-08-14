Italian Consulate In Tripoli Ready To Give Businessmen All Facilities

Breaking news
Italian Consulate In Tripoli Ready To Give Businessmen All FacilitiesAugust 13, 2020
Tripoli-The Italian Consulate in Tripoli has announced that it was ready to provide all facilities to Libyan businessmen, traders and companies regarding travel and custom measures and to cooperate in the area of Italian investments in Libya. this came at a meeting held at the Trade and Commerce Chamber in Tripoli, attended by the Chairman of the Chamber and the Italian Commercial Attaché at the Italian Embassy. The meeting was also attended by a number of Trade Chamber members, businessmen and companies CEOs.
Source: Libya News Agency
