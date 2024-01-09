Israeli occupation admits nine of its officers and soldiers killed in clashes with Palestinian resistance

A-Quds, fIn a rare instance, the Israeli entity announced that nine of its officers and soldiers were killed during clashes with the Palestinian resistance in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Thus, the number of deaths recognized by the occupation since the beginning of its ground incursion into the Gaza Strip increases to 191 officers and soldiers. The occupation conceals its death toll and does not acknowledge its real losses during the clashes with the resistance which continues to confront the occupation forces in Gaza killing and wounding dozens of Israeli troops daily and destroying its vehicles. Source:Syrian Arab News Agency

