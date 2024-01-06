ISRAELI BOMBING AT NIGHT ON BORDER VILLAGES, RAID ON AITA AL-SHAAB CAUSING DAMAGE TO CARS AND WATER and ELECTRICITY NETWORKSLocals of Tash Hawas village in Hasaka countryside intercept a convoy of US occupation

National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported this morning that Israeli enemy reconnaissance drones attacked shortly after midnight yesterday an empty house in the town of Aita al-Shaab, causing its destruction and severe damages to a number of cars in the vicinity and to the water and electricity networks in the area. This was followed by a second raid on the outskirts of the town, NNA correspondent added. Later after midnight, the enemy artillery also shelled the outskirts of Naqoura and Mount Labouneh. Also, Israeli reconnaissance drones circled throughout last night and until this morning over the villages of the western and central sectors, all the way to the outskirts of the city of Tyre, NNA correspondent reported, adding that the enemy continued to fire flare bombs over the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line. The villages of the central sector in Maroun al-Ras and the city of Bint Jbeil witnessed a low-altitude flight of Israeli military warplanes over the southern towns. Source: N ational News Agency - Lebanon Hasaka, The locals of Tash Hawas village in al-Yarubiyah area in Hasaka countryside intercepted a joint military convoy of the US occupation forces and the QSD militia, and prevented them from entering their village. ' A convoy consisting of two US occupation military armored vehicles and a vehicle belonging to the separatist QSD militia tried to enter the village of Tash Hawas, so the locals confronted it,and expelled it from the area.' Local sources from al- Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency