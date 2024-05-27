ISLAMIC RESISTANCE TARGETS ENEMY’S MALIKIYA SITE



The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon issued the following statement on Monday:

“In solidarity with our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and following surveillance and monitoring of Israeli enemy forces at the Malikiya site during the entry of their vehicles, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted them at 11:30 pm on Sunday, May 26, 2024, with artillery shells, resulting in direct hits.”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon