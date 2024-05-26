ISLAMIC RESISTANCE TARGETS ENEMY POSITIONS IN HABUSHIT, KIRYAT SHMONA SETTLEMENTS, YIFTAH & RAMIM BARRACKS



The Islamic Resistance announced, in an issued communiqué this evening that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their honorable resistance, its fighters targeted at 06:00 pm today the headquarters of the enemy’s Habushit Barracks with missiles.

In another communiqué, it indicated that in support of the brave and resilient Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on Lebanon’s steadfast southern villages, the last of which being the town square of Houla, the Resistance fighters bombed today the Kiryat Shmona settlement with Falaq and Katyusha rockets.

Additionally, it also indicated that its fighters bombed the enemy’s Yiftah Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets and the Ramim Barracks with missile weapons and artillery shells.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon