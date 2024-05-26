Iraqi-Egyptian discussions on the file of localization of the pharmaceutical industry



Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, today, Sunday, the file of localization of the pharmaceutical industry, while Al-Hasnawi called on Egyptian companies to invest in the health sector.

The media office of the Minister of Health stated in a statement, ‘On the sidelines of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the World Health Organization, the Minister of Health, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, and his accompanying delegation met with the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, at the headquarters of the Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United Nations, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations, Abdul Karim Hashim Mustafa, and the Minister of Health of the Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji, where a number of the listed topics were discussed.’

The Minister of Health stressed the importance of ‘implementing the priorities of the government program and the directive

s of Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani regarding developing the health sector, including building and operating modern hospitals,’ noting that ‘invitations have been sent by the Ministry to Egyptian companies in this regard.’

He pointed out, “strengthening relations with the Egyptian side in the field of exchanging experiences, training, combating addiction and drugs, and health and community rehabilitation.”

He added, “The file of localization of the pharmaceutical industry and the exchange of experiences in this field and the registration of Egyptian companies in Iraq as well as Iraqi companies in Egypt were discussed, in addition to discussing the application of the health insurance law and benefiting from the experiences and expertise of Egypt and other countries in this field.”

The two sides stressed the necessity of ‘continuing communication and cooperation to achieve what serves the health sector in the two brotherly countries.’

Source: National Iraqi News Agency