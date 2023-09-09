Iraq and Qatar agree to prepare a comprehensive memorandum of understanding related to the environment sector

Iraq and Qatar agreed, today, Saturday, to prepare a comprehensive memorandum of understanding related to the environment sector.

A statement by the Ministry of Environment said, “Minister of Environment Nizar Amidi stressed the Iraqi government’s keenness to consolidate Arab-Arab relations, especially with the sisterly State of Qatar, in all fields, including the environmental sector,” pointing out that “this came on the sidelines of participation in the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms.” Currently held in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, and his meeting with his counterpart, Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, the Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

According to the statement, Amidi stressed “the importance of investing in Arab and international relations in improving the environmental reality of Iraq and the countries affected by climate change, as the Iraqi Ministry of Environment believes that strengthening participatory work between neighboring countries and the region will give more positive indicators and results in confronting the risks of climate change.”

For his part, the Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate Change expressed “the Qatari government’s pride in consolidating these relations and investing in environmental work and expressing the depth of the relationship between the two countries,” noting that “it will be followed by active Qatari participation in the international climate conference that will be held in Baghdad at the end of this year after he received an invitation from his brother, Minister of Environment Nizar Amedi.

Amedi stressed, “It was agreed to prepare a comprehensive memorandum of understanding to establish a cooperation mechanism within a practical and systematic framework during the coming months.”

The Qatari Minister of Environment, Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed, touched on the pioneering experience with which Iraq began planting hundreds of mangrove plants in Basra, which he considered pioneering, given that the State of Qatar preceded Iraq and achieved a distinct environmental benefit for the marine climate and the possibility of supporting Iraq and the Ministry of Agriculture in planting other numbers on the marine coasts. Iraqi plants, because they are plants characterized by their high ability to tolerate salty water and their contribution to improving air quality and the environment.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency