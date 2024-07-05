IRANIAN EMBASSY IN BEIRUT OPENS FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS, EMPHASIZES SUPPORT FOR PALESTINE



The Iranian Embassy in Beirut on Friday opened its doors to Iranian voters residing in Lebanon to cast their votes in the 14th presidential elections.

The second round of voting commenced at 8 am, with candidates Saeed Jalili and Masoud Bazargan competing to succeed President Ibrahim Raisi.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, cast his vote at the embassy in Beirut, reaffirming Iran’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and resistance movements.

“Inshallah, within 24 hours, the elected president will be announced, marking the continuation of these elections from east to west,’ Amani said, encouraging the Iranian community to participate in the second round of elections as they did in the first, stressing that Iran’s policies supporting resistance and Palestine are fundamental and enshrined in the Iranian constitution.

“Our support for resistance will continue unabated, as it has for the past 45 years,’ he added.

Amani further affirmed Iran’s resilience and strength, expressing confidence

that through the election of a new president, Iran will emerge stronger and continue its policies in an orderly manner as prescribed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon