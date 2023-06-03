Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting bilateral relations

Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed means to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries to ensure international peace and security.

This came during a meeting held on Friday in Cape Town, south Africa between Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and his Saudi Counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of BRICS Group.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing bilateral relations in many fields, in addition to following up the steps of implementing the agreement signed between both countries in Beijing, including intensifying bilateral work to ensure international peace and security, Saudi Press Agency(SPA) said.

Both sides expressed hope to intensify consultative meetings and discuss ways of cooperation to achieve more positive prospects in a way that would serve the interests of the two peoples.

It is notable that a ministerial meeting for BRICS Group was held in South Africa over the past two days, which was established in 2009, the Group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency