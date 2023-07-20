Iran renews commitment to continue supporting Syria to overcome terrorism and occupation

Iran renewed its commitment to continue supporting the Syrian people and government to overcome the threats of terrorism and foreign occupation, in addition to assist Syria in its rebuilding and preserving territorial integrity.

“It is necessary to guarantee sending non-politicized humanitarian aid to all Syrian areas, but it is very important to respect Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national sovereignty during this process,” Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said before the UN Security Council, adding that sending aid must help to rebuild infrastructure, strengthen the Syrian economy, and support sustainable and long-term development.

Iravani expressed his country’s welcome to the sovereign decision of the Syrian government on July 13, 2023 to grant permission for a period of 6 months to the United Nations and the relevant specialized agencies to use Bab al-Hawa border crossing, to deliver humanitarian aid to the needy in the northwestern region of this country.

Iravani pointed out that the continuation of unilateral sanctions hinders improving the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria, calling for lifting these unjust measures imposed on the Syrian people.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency