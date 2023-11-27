IRAN INTRODUCES NEW DESTROYER INTO ITS NAVAL FORCES IN CASPIAN SEA

Iran declared the introduction of a new destroyer into its naval forces on Monday. According to Iran's Mehr News, the ceremony unveiling this addition was attended by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander of the Iranian Army, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of the Iranian Navy, and Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. This new destroyer is slated to join Iran's fleet stationed in the Caspian Sea. The inauguration of the ship took place at the port of Bandar Anzali on the Caspian coastline. The newly revealed Iranian warship, named the Deylaman (Dilman), has been touted to possess contemporary equipment and is anticipated to strengthen Iran's naval capabilities. Belonging to the Mowj or Moudge class of Iranian vessels, these destroyers weigh approximately 1,500 tons each and are built upon the foundation of Iran's Jamaran destroyer, which was launched in 2010. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon