IOM Libya Update, 16 – 30 September 2019

ASSISTANCE TO MIGRANT AND LIBYAN COMMUNITIES

DTM released a Flash Update for the situation in Murzuq, south Libya, informing that the total number of displaced persons from Murzuq is now at least 5,293 families (approx. 26,465 individuals).

The Health unit provided 641 migrants with primary and urgent health care, as well as 195 IDPs and host community members. The team referred 13 case to hospitals and clinics for diagnostic of inpatient care. Also, IOM medical team attended three sea operations where 274 migrants were rescued at Abusitta DP.

The CS unit's professional development program for teachers from African schools in Sabha, entered its fourth week. This reporting period, the CS team handed over 23 livelihood toolkits to beneciaries in Sabha.

The Protection team carried out 58 protection assessments (48 male and 10 female), including 47 vulnerability assessments and 11 child protection assessments. In this period, 36 outreach visits were conducted at 5 urban areas and 8 dierent detention centres. The team held 2 joint counselling sessions for 9 cases at the IOM Tripoli oce.

Source: International Organization for Migration