Monday, 11/5/2020 | 9:32 UTC+0
IOM DTM Monthly Regional Report – Middle East & North Africa: March 2020

May 10, 2020   

The DTM Monthly Regional Update contains consolidated summary updates and highlights from DTM field operations. This document covers updates from the regional network of flow monitoring of migrants, as well as the tracking and monitoring of internal displacement in the countries. It is published on a monthly basis and covers the Middle East and North Africa Region.

Source: International Organization for Migration

