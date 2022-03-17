Investa Continues to Lead Through Innovation by Choosing Facilio

Digitizing portfolio operations will improve tenant and contractor experience and increase process efficiency.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Facilio , a property operations platform for real estate portfolios, today announced that Investa , one of Australia’s largest commercial office real estate companies, has selected its applications to digitize portfolio operations. Requiring a flexible and scalable platform to power its expansion and provide a seamless tenant and contractor experience—Investa looked to Facilio for its ability to deliver a modern, unified model of portfolio operations and maintenance (O&M) management processes and increase agility to keep pace with its dynamic needs.

Facilio will replace multiple systems across Investa’s approximately 703,000 square metre portfolio to create a unified platform for real estate operations. The platform will allow Investa to be in control of their portfolio operations end-to-end, providing a solution to the limitations of traditional CMMS and tenant management tools. Investa will be enabled to:

Automate processes effortlessly : Facilio’s unified platform will improve portfolio operations—from automating maintenance schedules, approval workflows, simplifying interactions and document exchange with internal teams and external partners to ensuring consistent quality of services.

: Facilio’s unified platform will improve portfolio operations—from automating maintenance schedules, approval workflows, simplifying interactions and document exchange with internal teams and external partners to ensuring consistent quality of services. Improve tenant experience : Transparent and coherent service fulfillment through custom portals for tenants, contractors, and other stakeholders will vastly allow Investa to meet the unique and changing needs of the workplace.

: Transparent and coherent service fulfillment through custom portals for tenants, contractors, and other stakeholders will vastly allow Investa to meet the unique and changing needs of the workplace. Improve efficiency and gain business insights : Having a unified view of equipment lifecycle and inventory, risk management, audit trail, and critical incidents from a single pane of glass will help provide unparalleled visibility into portfolio-wide performance. All stakeholders—from the boiler room to the board room, can now act on previously unavailable, data-driven information.

“Facilio’s differentiated approach and strong references in the real estate industry convinced us that it was possible to do more with less,” said Paul Vandervlis, General Manager of Facilities Services of Investa. “The flexibility of Facilio to orchestrate and automate dynamic operational processes also stood out, especially as we gear up for the post-pandemic phase for commercial offices. We are confident that Facilio will be a trusted technology partner to Investa as we continue to deliver a scalable and nimble operational experience for our clients and other stakeholders.”

“Investa was looking to implement a single pane of glass solution to replace disparate FM tech and operations systems, quickly and effectively. We are delighted to be chosen as their innovation partner and look forward to accelerating Investa’s innovation initiatives with our unified O&M platform,” commented Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

About Facilio:

Facilio’s AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations – all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, higher education & retail categories use Facilio across 60 million square feet to reduce operations costs, increase net asset values & derisk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Europe (the United Kingdom and Italy), Dubai, Chennai & Singapore, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management. Learn more about Facilio O&M platform: https://facilio.com

About Investa:

One of Australia’s largest, most recognized commercial office real estate companies. With over US$ 9 billion in assets under management, Investa is an owner-manager that owns, develops, and manages office buildings in Australia’s major business districts. The company helps clients fulfill the potential of their employees, by providing services that put people first. Investa creates investment opportunities that achieve optimal returns for investors, by delivering rigorous financial, leasing, operational and environmental management. https://www. investa.com.au/

