Int’l Conference on Higher Education concludes its activities in Havana

Havana, The International Conference on Higher Education, 'University 2024', was concluded at the Convention Palace in the Cuban capital, Havana, with the participation of several Cuban officials, 14 ministers of higher education and deputy ministers, representatives of 36 international universities and 2000 delegates from 40 countries, including Syria. Addressing the conference, the Syrian Ambassador to Cuba, Dr. Ghassan Obaid, said: that Syria's participation in this Conference is an assertion of the first relations of historical friendship and successful cultural and scientific cooperation between Syria and Cuba. He added that Syrian participation demonstrates the determination of Syria's society and the State to overcome the plight of the terrorist war against the country and to strengthen relations with friendly countries, especially in the fields of higher education and universities. Obaid stressed that the Syrian people and Government highly appreciate Cuba's honorable attitudes and friendly States in standing by them against the vicious terrorist war they had faced over the past years, and reiterate their firm support for Cuba against the embargo and illegal sanctions imposed against it by the United States of America. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency