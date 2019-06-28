Saturday, 29/6/2019 | 6:10 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Libya: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) IDP and Returnee Report: Round 25 | April – May 2019
UNHCR Update Libya (28 June 2019)
UNHCR Update Libya (28 June 2019)
Kajman meets UNICEF emergency official
Women Empowerment Deputy Chief meets German official
You are here:  / Press Release / International Maritime Industries Signs MOU With HHI to Collaborate in Building Naval Shipbuilding and MRO Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

International Maritime Industries Signs MOU With HHI to Collaborate in Building Naval Shipbuilding and MRO Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

June 29, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

DHAHRAN, Nepal, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — International Maritime Industries (IMI) announced today they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (HHI) to cooperate with each other for the mutual development of potential commercial relations, and to consider entering into a binding agreement for HHI to enable IMI in building Special & Naval Vessels.

“As we build a new maritime industry in Saudi Arabia, it is important we leverage our partnership with a world-class shipbuilder such as HHI,” said Fathi K. Al-Saleem, Chief Executive Officer of IMI. “This agreement has the potential to expand IMI’s product offering into a new market segment.  Additionally, the potential knowledge transfer through the training of IMI’s Saudi team members at HHI facilitates assists us in creating new career opportunities in the Kingdom and will enable IMI to independently manufacture and service Naval vessels at Ras Al-Khair in the future.”

The MOU between IMI and HHI facilitates the exchange of information and involvement in relevant Naval vessel research and development updates, and localizing engine manufacturing for naval ships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Maritime Industries & Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia will be the largest, full service maritime facility in MENA. When building is complete, the annual capacity of the facility will be four (4) new build offshore rigs and over 43 new build vessels including VLCCs, in addition to servicing more than 260 maritime products. Major production operations are expected to commence toward the end of 2020 with the facility reaching its full production capacity by 2022. International Maritime Industries is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931074/Navy_MOU_Signing.jpg

Tags:
-->
   
   

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Read More!

Contact Us

Email: info@libyannewswire.com

Monthly Archives