National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that Israeli enemy warplanes were flying densely over the villages and towns of the western sector, all the way to the coast of the city of Tyre, coinciding with mock raids. Enemy warplanes also carried out an air strike at approximately 4:55 this afternoon, on the town of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district with two air-to-surface missiles. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon