Indiscriminate shelling kills 3 civilians, injures 19 in Libya’s Tripoli: official

TRIPOLI— Indiscriminate shelling killed three civilians and injured 19 others in Libya’s capital Tripoli, said a Libyan official.

“Indiscriminate shelling hit the Tajura district in eastern Tripoli, killing three civilians and injuring 19 others, including children,” Amin Hashemi, information advisor of the health ministry, told Xinhua.

“The shelling was carried out with missiles and targeted the coastal road in eastern Tripoli,” Hashemi added.

The forces of the UN-backed government accused the rival east-based army of carrying out the shelling, but the east-based army has not responded.

For more than a year, the capital Tripoli has been witnessing deadly armed conflict between the UN-backed government and east-based army which is trying to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The violence has killed and injured hundreds of civilians and forced more than 150,000 others to flee their homes.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)