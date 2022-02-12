Inaugural “East of the Emirates” Will Come to Dubai May 13th-15th, 2022

East of the Emirates will launch a multi-year effort to convene the global creative and entertainment community – bringing together thought leaders and creatives who are pioneering the new age of film, entertainment, and the arts in the post-COVID world.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — East of the Emirates (EOE), a multi-year engagement to bring together world-renowned thought leaders and creatives across culture, film, tech and the arts. The inaugural event will take place on May 13-15, 2022, in Dubai. EOE converges the regional and international community of artists to connect, learn, explore, and be inspired. EOE attendees will include, global film enthusiasts, and thought leaders in the tech, business, and cultural spaces.

One of the pre-eminent travelers’ destinations in the world, Dubai has hosted approximately 20 million guests over the last five-years. The three-days of conversation, live musical performances, seminars, and meet and greets will be unlike any post-COVID event.

The event was conceived by thought leaders and creatives committed to driving innovation and greater connection with those of shared vision. The event is co-sponsored by Hollywood Producer, Emmy nominated actor, and Walk on Water Pictures Senior Producer Elijah Long. Long was the first Black executive producer to join the Rambo franchise, as well as Executive Producer on the film TESLA, the biopic of inventor Nikola Tesla, starring Ethan Hawke. Long’s most recently released film, “North of the 10”, was partially shot in the UAE.

“I’m elated for so many talented people from different facets of the entertainment industry to get together in one place,” said famed Executive Producer and EOE Founder, Elijah Long. “Bringing this event to Dubai represents a fusion of beauty and sophistication that will make this memorable for not only the attendees, but everything inspired and created after.”

Tickets will be released in the coming weeks. Anyone interested in attending East of the Emirates for the inaugural event can visit the EOE website to sign up for advance ticketing information: https://eoe.ae/

Hotel partners include the SLS Dubai and the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. A complete list of attendees, performance partners, and sponsors will be announced soon.

About East of the Emirates:

Learn more at: https://eoe.ae/ #YallahEOE

