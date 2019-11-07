In Anticipation of Winter Peak Electricity Company Says It Completed Maintenance of Gas Network Supplying Al Ruweis Power Plant

Tripoli-The Electricity Company has announced it had finished maintenance work of the gas pipeline supplying Al Ruweis Power Plant in Al Gabal Al Gharbi region, indicating that work was underway to resume gas supply to the plant and to operate generation units. However, the company announced on Tuesday that gas supply from the station would be cut off for 48 hours starting from 24 midnight last night. According to a report on its website the company said it has taken all precautions to ensure continuous power supply to households.

Source: Libya News Agency