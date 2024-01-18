ICYMI: HARMAN, WWE, and Make-A-Wish Connecticut Partner To Spread Holiday Cheer to Local Families

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / HARMAN

Very few times in the year can match the excitement that HARMAN feels during the holiday season!

In celebration of the Month of Giving in December, HARMAN joined partners at Make-A-Wish® Connecticut at the WWE to help sponsor the Winter Wonderland event featuring ice carvings, sleigh rides, holiday lights, and HARMAN's Wish Live stage at the Wishing Place in Trumbull, Connecticut.

To spread the magic of music and spirit of giving, HARMAN decorated a Wish Tree with the JBL Clip 4 for families and donated items to replenish the Toy Store at the Wishing Place that Wish Kids use to pick toys they want to enjoy.

Click here to learn more about HARMAN and our global cause initiative, HARMAN Inspired, which empowers the next generation to realize their possibilities through the power of music.

