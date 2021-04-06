Ibrahim Siddiki Joins Bracewell as Dual English and Saudi Qualified Partner in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bracewell LLP announced today that Ibrahim Siddiki has joined the firm as a dual English and Saudi qualified partner in the Dubai office. Siddiki comes to the firm from Vinson & Elkins LLP, where he advised private equity and corporate clients on a range of transactions in the energy, petrochemicals, healthcare and telecommunications sectors.

“Ibrahim brings a wealth of experience to the firm that strengthens our general commercial offering and project capabilities in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said Bracewell’s Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

Siddiki has extensive corporate and commercial experience advising clients on cross-border investments, M&A transactions, complex commercial contracts, general corporate advisory and regulatory compliance. He has also worked on projects and project financings across the Middle East, including with respect to public-private partnerships, EPC contracts, O&M agreements and supply agreements. Siddiki is a Saudi national and fluent in Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and English.

“Ibrahim’s arrival adds significant depth to Bracewell’s offering in the Middle East,” said Dubai Managing Partner Christopher R. Williams. “His background and experience, particularly with respect to Saudi Arabia, complements the skills of our Dubai team, allowing us to further meet the needs of clients with business interests in the region, and more particularly those looking to grow their offerings in Saudi Arabia.”

Bracewell’s Dubai office is a market leader in the Middle East region. The team has been honored twice as “Infrastructure and Energy Projects Team of the Year” at The Middle East Legal Awards (2017 and 2018). Its lawyers have also been recognized as leaders in their respective practices by Chambers Global, IFLR1000, Law360 and Legal 500 EMEA.

Siddiki is the latest partner to join Bracewell’s international platform. Recent partner hires include Alistair Calvert, Tom Jamieson, Ronen Lazarovitch, Jo En Low and Gordon Stewart in London; Danielle Garbien and Martha Kammoun in New York; and Don J. Lonczak, Yasmin Nelson, Timothy J. Urban and Danielle M. Varnell in Washington, DC.

“I am excited to join a growing firm with a dynamic presence in the Middle East,” said Siddiki. “I look forward to working with my new partners in broadening our practice in the region.”

Siddiki is a graduate of Oxford Brookes University, Oxford Institute of Legal Practice and Boston University School of Law.

