Hyundai Reveals Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at 2019 AutoMobility LA

Vision T is the seventh Hyundai Design Center Concept from Hyundai Motor Company

Vision T Hybrid SUV Concept is an Innovative, Eco-focused, Compact SUV Design with Functional Dynamism as a Core Concept Vision

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai today unveiled its innovative Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at 2019 AutoMobility LA. The Vision T is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design language. “We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. The SUV concept has a matte-green exterior finish and is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain indicating its eco-lifestyle focus and inherent balance with the environment in which it is driven.

VISION T Design

Guided by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design principle, Vision T design themes revolve around the concept of Dynamism and as such, the Vision T Concept aspires to be on the cutting edge of the most dynamic SUV designs. It is a vision of the new urban adventurer SUV design direction.

Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Design Concept Dimensions

Dimensions VISION T Design Concept Overall Length 181.5 in. Width 79.3 in. Height 67.1 in. Wheelbase 110.4 in.

The Vision T side profile conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. In contrast to prevailing compact SUV designs, Vision T uses crisp geometric angles and edges to create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines.

Dynamic Spirit

Two derivative sub-themes of the dynamism fundamental design concept are Parametric Fantasy and Transcendent Connectivity. In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features seamless connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines creating an extreme sense of tension. Charisma is added with the evolution of a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift.

