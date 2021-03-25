Huawei: Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture

— Huawei Presents Latest Solutions and Practices in Five Intelligent Upgraded Scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei highlighted on the Intelligent Twins architecture to demonstrate the latest solutions and practices in five key fields —Highly Efficient campus, Intelligent cloud, Green power, Hyper-converged data center, and Time-delay determined network solutions. These fields lay a foundation for building an intelligent world providing intelligent upgrades for governments and enterprises.

In 2020, Huawei launched the Intelligent Twins, the industry’s first reference architecture for the intelligent upgrade of governments and enterprises. The company leverages the Intelligent Twins to work with customers and partners, providing scenario-based solutions that meet diverse requirements. To date, the solutions have been applied to more than 600 projects.

David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei, commented in his keynote speech: “With the Intelligent Twins as the reference architecture, we are providing customers with scenario-based solutions of Highly Efficient campus, Intelligent cloud, Green power, Hyper-converged data center, and Time-delay determined network. The words representing the key features of the five solutions can form the word HEIGHT. Based on this concept, Huawei will provide the best products and solutions for enterprises worldwide to implement intelligent solutions, and explore the new HEIGHT of the intelligent world together.”

1. Intelligent Cloud: The intelligent hub represent the “brain” and decision-making system of the Intelligent Twins, and cloud infrastructure constitutes the core of the intelligent hub.

HUAWEI CLOUD integrates AI into traditional enterprise support systems and, more importantly, main service processes, while also serving as the core for governments’ and enterprises’ intelligent upgrades through solutions such as the Multi-Cloud Container Platform (MCP), FusionInsight, and the one-stop AI development platform ModelArts. This simplifies and automates both development and management using AI throughout the application lifecycle, helping partners and developers quickly develop intelligent applications.

Jacqueline Shi, Vice President of Huawei’s Cloud & AI Business Group and President of Cloud & AI Marketing Department, Huawei Cloud & AI BG, pointed out: “We believe, in a digital economy, the cloud is no longer just about provisioning resources. Instead, it is an application-centric platform that will help enterprises intelligently upgrade and achieve core competitive strengths using the Intelligent Twins reference architecture.”

2. Hyper-converged Data Center: the foundation of the intelligent hub

Hyper-converged data centers with all-flash storage and all Ethernet networks are required to achieve efficient storage and lossless transmission of large amounts of data. Huawei’s Hyper-Converged Data Center Solution includes OceanStor and CloudFabric 3.0 and DC OptiX 2.0.

“Data is valuable in the 21st century. If you can fully mine the value of data, you will have more initiative in the future competition. Huawei will continually develop the hyper-converged data center network solution. With the deep collaboration of storage and network, it will help customers build a powerful intelligent hub, and empower enterprises’ digital transformation.” Said by Kevin Hu, President of Data Communication Product Line, Huawei.

Dr. Peter Zhou, President of IT Product Line, Huawei, commented: “Huawei OceanStor Dorado has a fully interconnected architecture. This architecture allows the system to remain operational even seven out of eight controllers fail. Together with active-active disaster recovery solution, it achieves 99.99999% reliability for mission-critical production data. In addition, OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage help build energy-saving all-flash data centers. To unleash the unlimited potential offered by massive amounts of unstructured data of HPC/HPDA and big data, Huawei OceanStor Pacific next-generation data lake storage provides super capacity expansion of up to 4096 nodes, 60% higher performance density and 2.6 times higher capacity density than the industry, as well as hybrid workloads and multi-protocol interworking capabilities.”

Huawei also launched the CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution, which include CloudEngine and iMaster NCE as core components .The solution is the first to achieve level-3 autonomous driving network capability in the industry. By providing end-to-end intelligent deployment and operations, the OPEX can be reduced by 30%. The solution can also build all Ethernet computing and storage networks with zero packet loss, helping to fully optimize computing performance by 100%.”

Huawei DC OptiX 2.0 solution provides ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent all-optical interconnect for DCs. The solution has also been successfully deployed in the Philippine ISP customer, Converge. Ronald Brusola, CTO of Converge, said, ” By cooperating with Huawei, we have learned about Huawei’s leadership in the DCI field. Through Huawei DC OptiX 2.0 solution, we are confident and ensured that Converge will thrive more in IDC field to provide the Filipino market with the services they truly deserve.”

3. Intelligent connectivity is the body of the Intelligent Twins, connecting the intelligent hub and intelligent interaction

To meet the diverse requirements for connectivity scenarios, Huawei has developed numerous innovations for optical fiber and IP technology platforms, building time-delay deterministic networks.

Richard Jin, President of Transmission and Access Network Product Line, Huawei, stated that the world is in an era of explosive data growth, but only flowing data can produce value. Intelligent connectivity combined with deterministic experiences provides a high-bandwidth and low-latency information highway for data flow and is the main artery of industrial intelligence.

The optical slicing based on Liquid OTN technology is a major breakthrough in deterministic networks after SDH. Liquid OTN inherits the advantages of physical isolation of SDH hard pipes and implements two innovations: protocol simplification and architecture convergence. Liquid OTN reduces the latency by 30%.

In addition, the slice size can be adjusted from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s in real time as required. This solution guarantees service experience and meets the long-term evolution requirements of industrial digital transformation, making it an ideal choice for upgrading SDH networks in industries such as power grids and transportation.

In the intelligent IP field, Huawei has made technical innovations based on SRv6 and launched the CloudWAN 3.0 intelligent cloud network solution. Agricultural Bank of China and Huawei have partnered with innovative and leading SRv6 technologies to achieve optimal efficiency and performance for multi-cloud connections.

4. Highly Efficient Campus: the basic unit of the intelligent world

Huawei’s HQ campus in Bantian features cloud, intelligence, fully-wireless access, and all-optical bearer. With Wi-Fi 6, employees can work and get connected anytime and anywhere. They can access WeLink, enabling mobile phone projection and real-time translation. 5G also supports the real-time transmission of 4K video by UAVs, which means that personnel can monitor campuses in real-time, building safe environments.

Bob Chen, President of Marketing & Enterprise Network Technical Sales Department, Huawei Enterprise BG, believes that campuses will be the “cells” carrying all the DNA needed for the future intelligent world where we will see more campus scenarios. Going forward, Huawei will continue to develop more scenario-specific solutions for more campuses using its 30-year experience and technology know-how. In doing so, Huawei’s solutions can accelerate digital transformation of campuses and enable more service innovation, with the potential to achieve zero-boundary, zero-waiting, and zero-danger campuses.

For example, Huawei’s all-optical industrial network solution reduces the number of explosion-proof nodes in coal mines by 40%, achieving efficient fault locating capability of 0.5 m, and achieving safe production in mine campuses.

Huawei also released the CloudCampus 3.0 cloud campus network solution on this conference.

5. Green Power: providing green power, conserving energy, and reducing emissions by building Intelligent Twins.

Zhou Taoyuan, President of Digital Power Product Line, Huawei, stated: “For years, Huawei Digital Power has made many exciting innovations by integrating power electronics and digital technologies. Using bits to manage watts, we achieve green power generation and efficient power usage, making the intelligent world greener.”

In the Binhe New Area on the east bank of the Yellow River in Baofeng, Ningxia, China, Huawei is building a 640 MW PV power station. It integrates the globally leading flat single-axis automatic tracking technology. This enables solar panels to follow the light like sunflowers and increases power generation by more than 20% compared to traditional PV power stations. Over 400 square kilometers of high-quality organic wolfberries have been planted under the solar cells to control about 650 square kilometers of desertified land.

