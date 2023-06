His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Seychelles, HE Wavel Ramkalawan, on the occasion of Seychelles’s Constitution Day.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent a similar cable to the Vice President of Seychelles, HE Ahmed Afif.

Source: Bahrain News Agency