House Of Representatives Holds Session Via Video Conferencing.

Tripoli, 24 December 2020(Lana) Members of Parliament have held a session via video conferencing ‘Zoom’ to discuss a proposal by the committee assigned with amending the internal regulations of the house which was formed at Ghadamis. The session presided over by Abu Bakr Baira came up with several notes including the house presidency term duration, expansion of the presidency office to include the observers and the two deputies to the speaker, as well as introducing a post for the secretary general of the House and endorsing the ‘Zoom’ technology in future meetings. The provisional speaker of the house said in a briefing the note would be dispatched to he internal amending committee for final revision which will be put to a vote in Ghadamis. Members have announced in Ghadamis on December 8 that election of speaker and members the House office as well as Parliamentary committees would be on the agenda of their meeting. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency