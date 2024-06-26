Search
HM King, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister exchange New Hijri Year greetings, good wishes

Manama: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today received a cable of congratulations from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1446.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister extended deepest congratulations to HM the King, wishing him good health and happiness and further growth and prosperity to Bahrain as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.

HM the King sent a reply cable of thanks to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, wishing him good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity to Bahrain and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

