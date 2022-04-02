Hisense L9G Laser TV Unveiled at the World Cup Final Draw, #PerfectMatch World Cup-themed Marketing Campaign Officially Launched

During the event, the senior management team for FIFA and representatives of various football associations visited the Hisense booth. Fatma Samoura, the Secretary-General of FIFA, personally felt the immersive experience brought by the ultra-high definition picture quality of the L9G Laser TV, and highly praised the re-cooperation with Hisense. Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, highlighted that the L9G Laser TV is designed to mirror human visual perception while being friendly to the eye due to the certified low blue light hardware solution by TUV Rheinland. Besides, the perfect home entertainment system and cinema-quality sound will provide fans with a truly immersive experience to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 TM Draw Event, Hisense officially launched the “Perfect Match” global World Cup marketing campaign. Perfect Match, which not only means that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM will be the perfect football tournament for the football fans but also stands for the meaning that Hisense products will be the best choice for fans to watch matches at home. Starting from the FIFA World Cup 2022 TM Draw Event, Hisense will take advantage of the influence of the World Cup and make full use of the resources of sponsorship rights, combining with the important nodes of the event and sales, to organize a series of brand marketing campaigns such as CSR campaigns and the super brand week. Hisense will widely reach consumers through social media and PR communications, interact in-depth with fan groups, strengthen Hisense’s World Cup sponsorship, thereby enhancing brand awareness and preference, continue to promote international market development and global brand construction, and accelerate Hisense’s process of internationalization.

