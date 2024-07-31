His Majesty the King Receives Congratulatory Message from ICESCO Head on Throne Day

Rabat – His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik on the 25th anniversary of the Sovereign’s accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

On this occasion, El Malek expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of all ICESCO executives and employees, his warmest congratulations to the Sovereign, stressing that since His accession to the Throne, the Kingdom of Morocco has undergone a ‘global development momentum which materialized in the strengthening of industrial infrastructure, the modernization of transports and several achievements in the social and medical fields, among others.’

All these advances have made Morocco, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the King, a safe destination, appreciated and respected by all peace-loving nations, he noted.

The ICESCO head concluded his message by imploring the Almighty to preserve His Majesty the King, sur

round Him with His divine protection and perpetuate upon Him the blessings of happiness and tranquility.

El Malek also prayed to the Almighty to bless the Sovereign in the persons of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and all the members of the Illustrious Royal Family.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse