Hikvision showcased its latest innovative AI Cloud practices at CPSE 2019

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative video security products and solutions, exhibited its latest innovative technologies, products and solutions at the China Public Security Expo (CPSE) 2019 in Shenzhen from October 28 to 31.

This year marked the second anniversary of Hikvision’s AI Cloud. Hikvision’s presentation was dubbed “Fusing Data for a Smarter World” and showcased its AI Cloud platform which supports integration of IoT and information network data designed to empower new intelligent applications and services.

Hikvision AI Cloud is based on a distributed architecture incorporating cloud computing and edge computing. It extends artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from the cloud, to an edge domain of on-premise video recorders and servers, and further to edge nodes with security cameras and other IoT devices. The three-layer architecture supports the goal to provide a new class of smarter and faster AI-powered applications.

At the show, visitors could see a large number of AI Cloud applications in action. These applications were created to help customers achieve their digital transformation in areas like public safety, transportation, retail, finance, logistics, community, environmental protection, etc.

Intelligent Transportation System

With AI-based video analysis technology, Hikvision’s Intelligent Transportation System identifies traffic violations in order to reduce the number of human injuries and fatalities. By merging video information with other systems and algorithms, traffic data can be visualized on city maps to further guide traffic and improve urban commuting.

Smart Retail

Hikvision smart retail solutions address the challenges of retail business and provides cutting-edge technologies such as video analytics, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, to meet the needs of offline retailers such as shopping malls, supermarkets, and brand stores. The applications cover people-counting, merchandise popularity analysis, remote patrolling of stores, cashier supervision, shelf management, unmanned containers, and more.

AI-Empowered Cameras

At Hikvision’s booth, visitors saw AI Cloud practices but also got a close look at the innovative products contributing to these projects, such as:

Radar-Integrated Video Cameras: The integration of high-precision radar with deep-learning intelligent cameras enables long-distance detection under any weather condition.

The integration of high-precision radar with deep-learning intelligent cameras enables long-distance detection under any weather condition. Multi-Lens Integrated Cameras: A multi-lens combination in one device to meet users’ multifunctional requirements in a single scenario.

Additionally, Hikvision showcased intelligent products, including AI-equipped Turbo HD 5.0 cameras, the Easy IP 4.0 Series with Hikvision’s AcuSense and ColorVu technologies, and the DeepinView deep learning cameras.

Hikvision AI Open Platform Experience

At the booth, visitors could also interact with the Hikvision AI open platform algorithm warehouse and delivery process. Via an AI Cloud user interface, they could experience how to select different algorithm models from the warehouse, load them on the AI camera and perform real-time, intelligent identification and analysis of objects like potato chips, fire extinguishers, and other items.

The Hikvision AI Cloud was developed to solve real-world challenges across multiple vertical markets, and to create continuous value to end users. The cutting-edge architecture is designed to enable collaboration between partners across edge computing, industry applications, service platforms and standard systems, and much more.

