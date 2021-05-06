HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd to attend iFX EXPO Dubai 2021

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On 19 th May the leading and largest B2B conference in online trading, financial services and fintech opens its doors to event guests in Dubai, at iFX EXPO. HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd, the local subsidiary of HF Markets Group, is attending as event sponsor and exhibitor.

The eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO will take place at the exclusive 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai from 19-20 May 2021. Trusted by thousands of brands, the event is set to connect high-level executives in financial services and fintech from around the world.

During the two-day event, HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd representatives will welcome visitors and clients at the official company exhibition booth no.89 and provide them with a series of valuable information on the award-winning services of the company. Attendees will also have the opportunity to book a private session in advance, to meet with a member of the team and interact in person.

An HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd spokesperson commented: “We are excited to participate in such a prestigious event and be among industry pioneers. Our team will be looking forward to meeting with everyone who wishes to receive first-hand information about our award-winning affiliate program, the trading environment and multiple trading options that HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd offers to its regional traders.”

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is looking forward to meeting existing and prospective clients at iFX Expo Dubai 19-20 May 2021.

About HF Markets Group

HF Markets Group, of which HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is the locally DFSA regulated subsidiary, is an award winning forex and commodities broker, providing trading services and facilities to both retail and institutional clients. Through its policy of providing the best possible trading conditions to its clients and allowing both scalpers and traders using advanced trading AI algorithms unrestricted access to its liquidity. HF Markets Group has positioned itself as the forex broker of choice for traders worldwide. HF Markets Group offers various accounts types, trading software and tools to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

