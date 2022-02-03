HEVĒ, Part of [INVNT GROUP], to Launch “ORIGINS” A Division Dedicated to Accelerating Growth for Start-Ups

The Global BrandStory Creators appoint SVP of Growth Strategies, Bill Stump, to lead “ORIGINS by HEVĒ” to launch, accelerate or reboot emerging BrandStories in the innovative health, wellness, and fitness industry

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HEVĒ, pronounced “heavy”, is a global and specialized creative agency and production studio built to create BrandStories. Since its launch 3 years ago, HEVĒ has experienced rapid growth across industry sectors taking BrandStories to new heights. Today, they announce the launch of a new agency focus “ORIGINS by HEVĒ” dedicated to innovative start-ups in the health, wellness, and fitness space. Why ORIGINS? Because every great story starts at the beginning.

The 2021 market closed with a record-breaking $44 Billion raised globally in health innovation, doubled funding year-over-year, and a 20x increase in the last ten years (Source: Startup Health Insights). Digital health has been experiencing historic growth as a category, but there is an agency gap. In response, HEVĒ developed a dedicated solution for early-stage companies to enter the market in a meaningful way. An agency that serves as Brand Guardians to develop the identity, craft the story, and buy effective media, and an in-house studio that serves as Brand Creators to produce premium, yet efficient, original content for these companies.

ORIGINS by HEVĒ will be headed up by seasoned health and wellness expert, Bill Stump as Senior Vice President of Growth Strategies. Stump has over 20 years of deep media and agency experience, and an extensive background representing clients through his role as CEO and board member for digital physical therapy brand Egoscue Inc. In three years, Stump led the company through a complete rebranding process that doubled revenue and increased valuation +500% without outside investment. Through this experience, Stump gained invaluable knowledge of the challenges and opportunities early-stage health tech companies face and what they need in order to grow.

“Joining the HEVĒ team to pursue this growth venture with founder-led businesses is exactly what emerging health, wellness and fitness brands need today. HEVĒ is extending their historic storytelling expertise with iconic brands to smaller businesses with big aspirations, which could be a pivotal game changer for these emerging brands”, said Bill Stump.

Previously, Stump held senior positions at Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and Prevention. He developed and launched 26 international editions of Men’s Health in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Stump also inaugurated and operated Rodale Inc.’s first-ever New Product Development team to incubate, build, test, and bring new brands and products to market – successes included YogaLife and Women’s Health.

On the new focus, CEO of HEVĒ, Chris Hercik, states “As individuals and brands, our origin story is the one thing that is unique and original to us. HEVĒ’s origin story began with the idea that great stories carry great weight, and if you have the right trifecta of talent, you can truly focus on telling BrandStories less told and create meaningful impact for your business. Now, we are extending that same method to the origin stories of new entrants in the digital health market.”

About HEVĒ

HEVĒ, The Global BrandStory Creators, is part of [INVNT GROUP]™. Pronounced “heavy”, HEVĒ is a small but mighty creative agency and production studio built specifically to be the creators and guardians of your BrandStory. As Brand Guardians, HEVĒ Agency shows partners that anything imagined can be real if it led by a story, powered by strategy, and grounded in expertise. As Creators, HEVĒ Studios is on a mission to create the uncreated and ensure its well-made because Great Stories Carry Great Weight. HEVĒ is known for its innovative approach to telling BrandStories for valued partners such as SHRM, L’Oréal, FOX, Sports Illustrated, PatientPoint and many more. For more information visit www.hevestudios.com

About [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Sydney, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency HEVĒ, INVNT Higher Ed; events for colleges and universities, and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information about [INVNT GROUP], visit: www.invntgroup.com.

