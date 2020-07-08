Head Of The Presidential Council Discusses With The Turkish Defense Minister The Fields Of Military And Security Cooperation

- ticket title
- Electric Power Industry Needs Urgent Transformation, Huawei’s New ICT Empowers Smart Grids
- Miami International Holdings Completes Equity Investment in MidChains’ Parent Holding Company
- اعتماد أحد منتجعات هيلتون الدومينيكا كمنشأة مؤهلة مدرجة على قائمة برنامج المواطنة مقابل الاستثمار – افتتاح Tranquility Beach بحلول 2021 – 2022
- تي يو في راينلاند: يجب أخذ المخاطر السيبرانية للمنشأت و المعدات الصناعية بجدية
- لارسن آند توبرو إنفوتيك تدشن كانفاس، منصة هندسة البرمجيات العصرية لبيئات العمل البعيدة والهجينة في المستقبل
Head Of The Presidential Council Discusses With The Turkish Defense Minister The Fields Of Military And Security CooperationJuly 4, 2020
Tripoli- The President of the Presidential Council of the National Accord Government, “Fayez al-Sarraj,” received Friday morning at the Council headquarters in Tripoli, the Turkish Minister of Defense, “Khulusi Akar”, where talks took place between the two sides attended by the delegation accompanying the minister and the Chief of the General Staff Yashar Gular, the Turkish ambassador to Libya, Sirhan Aksan, and a number of Turkish military leaders. The talks on the Libyan side were attended by the Minister of Interior “Fathi Pashaga”, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense “Salahuddin Al-Namroush” and the Chief of the General Staff, “Mohammed Al-Sharif”, and the commander of the joint operations room Major General “Osama Al-Gwili”. The talks dealt with developments in Libya, as well as the areas of military and security cooperation and programs for building security and defense capabilities within the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries last November, in addition to coordination mechanisms between the defense ministries of the two brotherly countries.
Source: Libya News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.