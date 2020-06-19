Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security Performance

Tripoli- The head of the Passports, Nationality and Foreigners Affairs Authority, “Juma’a Ghariba” and delegates from the British company Rose Yuki held a meeting Wednesday in the presence of a number of branch and office heads in the department. According to the Security Information Office at the Ministry of Interior – the meeting dealt with number of issues related to the security system, combating organized crime, and performance development were reviewed using the latest devices and modern technology.

Source: Libya News Agency