Breaking news
- ticket title
- Presidential Council Extends Curfew By 10 Days, With A Complete Ban Imposed On Friday And Saturday
- Deputy Ahmad Maitiq Meets With The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Treasury And Finance Of Turkey
- Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security Performance
- Electing Libya As Member Of The United Nations Economic And Social Council
- Italian Deputy Foreign Minister: Europe Must Now Intensify Its Efforts To Cease Fire In Libya
Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security PerformanceJune 19, 2020
Tripoli- The head of the Passports, Nationality and Foreigners Affairs Authority, “Juma’a Ghariba” and delegates from the British company Rose Yuki held a meeting Wednesday in the presence of a number of branch and office heads in the department. According to the Security Information Office at the Ministry of Interior – the meeting dealt with number of issues related to the security system, combating organized crime, and performance development were reviewed using the latest devices and modern technology.
Source: Libya News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.