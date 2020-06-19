Saturday, 20/6/2020 | 11:25 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Presidential Council Extends Curfew By 10 Days, With A Complete Ban Imposed On Friday And Saturday
Deputy Ahmad Maitiq Meets With The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Treasury And Finance Of Turkey
Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security Performance
Electing Libya As Member Of The United Nations Economic And Social Council
Italian Deputy Foreign Minister: Europe Must Now Intensify Its Efforts To Cease Fire In Libya
You are here:  / General / Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security Performance

Head Of The Passports And Nationality Authority Discusses With A British Company The Development Of Security Performance

June 19, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

Tripoli- The head of the Passports, Nationality and Foreigners Affairs Authority, “Juma’a Ghariba” and delegates from the British company Rose Yuki held a meeting Wednesday in the presence of a number of branch and office heads in the department. According to the Security Information Office at the Ministry of Interior – the meeting dealt with number of issues related to the security system, combating organized crime, and performance development were reviewed using the latest devices and modern technology.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   