Head Of The National Unity Government Visits Emirates.

Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received at Qasr Al Hosn, Wednesday, President of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al Dbaiba, who is on a visit to the Emirates.

The Emirates News Agency stated that the meeting discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, during which Sheikh Zayed congratulated the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government for winning the confidence of the House of Representatives.

Zayed said, “The relations between the UAE and Libya are fraternal and solid relations … and we look forward to strengthening and developing them during the next stage in the interest of our two brotherly peoples.”

For his part, Dbaiba affirmed that Libya is looking forward to strengthening its relations with the UAE and developing it through intensifying cooperation, joint work and establishing comprehensive strategic partnerships in various developmental, investment, economic and security fields.

Source: Libyan News Agency