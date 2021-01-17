Head Of The Committee Concerned With Mass Graves In Tarhuna Hands Over Two Bodies To Their Families After Their Identification

Tripoli - The Head Of The Commission Charged With The Decision Of The Minister Of Justice No. 411 / 2020 For The Search And Detection Of Mass Graves In Tarhunah City Handed Over Two Bodies To Their Families After Their Identification.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement on its official Facebook account that the bodies that were handed over under the supervision of the General's Prosecutor's office belong to Ali Mohamed Ramadan Salem, born in 1992, and Mahmoud Al-Asmar Al-Mukhtar Al-Saadi, born in 1980. They were handed over to their families at the forensic headquarters - Tripoli, after obtaining permission from the Public Prosecutor at the General's Prosecutor's Office, after completing the secondary identification procedures through clothing and body tags and taking the necessary samples.

Source: Libya News Agency