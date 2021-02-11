Head Of Presidency Council Receives Phone Call From Al Sisi.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisis on Wednesday conducted a phone call with the Head of the Presidency Council Mohamed Al Mnefi congratulating him on his election Head of the Council.

According to the Spokesman for the Egyptian President, Al Sisi said Egypt hoped that the election of the new leadership would mark a new phase in which all Libyan state institutions work in harmony for the best national interest.

Al Sisi said Egypt would continue to offer support for Libyan brethren on the economic, security and military levels.

On his part, the Head of the Presidency Council said he appreciated the call, indicating that Libya was proud of its brotherly relations with Egypt, and was keen to upgrade exchange between the two countries in all areas.

=Lana=

congratulated Dbiaba for the confidence put in him by members of the Libyan Political Forum wishing him all success as the new authority prepares to move Libya to move forward.

Al Sisi also said Egypt was prepared to assist Libyan brethren in restoring stability to their country given the close ties linking the two peoples in both countries.

Source: Libya News Agency