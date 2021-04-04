Head Of NUG Set Up Ministerial Committee To Address Demands By Tarhuna Population.

Tripoli, The Head of the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Al Dbeiba has issued instructions to set up a committee under chairmanship of the Minister of Interior Khalid Mazen and Ministers of Local Government and Social Affairs as members, to be tasked with addressing the issues and demands of the populations of Tarhuna.

This acme at a visit Al Dbeiba made to the city of Tarhuna on Saturday flanked by top officials in a show of support for the city ravaged by the terrorist gangs which controlled it recently.

According to the Interior Ministry website, the Interior Minister said all measures have been taken to address the issues of disappearances and potential mass graves in the city.

Source: Libyan News Agency