Head of Government of National Unity Participates in Libya’s youth celebration of national IT day 2022￼

Tripoli-The Head of the Government of National unity, Abdu Hamid Al-Dabaiba stressed the need to support young people by providing all programs and SMEs in the field of information technology.

This came in a speech during his participation, on Wednesday, in the launch of the celebration of the Youth of Libya national day of information technology 2022 in Tripoli, which was organized by the Libyan Organization for Information Technology in the presence of a number of ministers, the chairman and members of the administrative committee of the General Post, Communications and Information Technology Holding Company, a number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Libya, and a group of those interested in the field of information technology.

In his speech, Al Dabaiba saluted Libya’s youth in all regions and cities celebrating simultaneously under one slogan, underscoring the importance and value of the condensation of young people in all fields.

Source: Libyan News Agency