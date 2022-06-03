Head of Government of National Unity inaugurates Libya Build 2022 exhibition￼

Tripoli- Prime Minister of Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, inaugurated , Monday, 12th Libya Build International Exhibition for Building and Construction in its 12th session, which was held on the grounds of the Tripoli International Fair, in the presence of a number of ministers and a number of heads of missions, diplomats accredited to Libya, and company managers.

The Prime Minister toured the exhibition pavilions, during which he was briefed on the latest developments and innovations of construction companies, according to Prime Minister’s Media Office posts on his official Facebook account.

More than 120 major companies from Libya specialized in the field of building and construction will participate in the exhibition, in addition to the participation of more than 95 international companies, including 35 companies from Italy, more than 29 companies from Turkey, more than 10 companies from Egypt, and more than 10 companies from Tunisia.

Source: Libyan News Agency