- Upcoming Constitutional Committee Meetings Offer Hope for Advancing Syria Peace Process, Deputy Special Envoy Tells Security Council
- UNSMIL holds the second virtual meeting of the second round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum
- Stephanie Williams: Situation In Libya Still Is Fragile
- Head Of Airport Authorities Discuss With Spanish Ambassador Cooperation With Spanish Companies
- US Blacklists Libyan Kani Group For Human Rights Violations
Head Of Airport Authorities Discuss With Spanish Ambassador Cooperation With Spanish CompaniesNovember 26, 2020
Tripoli-The Head of Airport Authorities Mohamed Beitu Almal yesterday discussed with Spanish Ambassador to Libya Javier Larache ways of upgrading cooperation between the Authority and Spanish companies in executing construction an infrastructure projects. The meeting was attended by the head of projects and the Spanish attaché in Tripoli.
Source: Libya News Agency
