Head Of Airport Authorities Discuss With Spanish Ambassador Cooperation With Spanish Companies

November 26, 2020   

Tripoli-The Head of Airport Authorities Mohamed Beitu Almal yesterday discussed with Spanish Ambassador to Libya Javier Larache ways of upgrading cooperation between the Authority and Spanish companies in executing construction an infrastructure projects. The meeting was attended by the head of projects and the Spanish attaché in Tripoli.

Source: Libya News Agency

