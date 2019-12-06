Hawk S-Drive

HONG KONG, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawk Security Limited began selling a hardware-protected external SSD drive with AES 256 XTS military grade encryption.

The drive is called Hawk S-Drive. The compact device is completed with a modern USB 3.1 Gen 1, an aluminum case (84 * 40 * 10 mm) with a weight of only 42 grams, and internal memory (from 128 GB to 2 TB).

For more than two years, “Hawk Security” has been developing software and hardware to reliably protect the privacy of its customers, which has been subsequently integrated into Hawk S-Drive. As a result there has been developed Hawk Encrypt system – a hardware encryption system on the base of a chip controller integrated into the board of the device. The chip allows you to encrypt data in compliance with the AES 256bit XTS military-grade standard, while the write/read speed is up to 450 Mb/s.

The device is also equipped with a special keyboard made of hard plastic, so that you can easily control access to the data on the device. The length of the PIN-code is from 4 to 16 digits. There are all the necessary basic protection systems: automatic blocking (if inactive for more than 3 hours), auto-deletion of information after 10 fail authorization attempts.

Hawk S-Drive is available in retail starting from $179 for 128Gb, ​​the company provides international free shipping worldwide, and the device warranty is 1 year.

Hawk Security offers mutually beneficial terms of cooperation for distributors around the world, for more information you can contact a company representative.

The contact person:

Sergey Semeykin

PR and Sales Team

semeykin@hawksecurity.net

