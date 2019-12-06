Friday, 6/12/2019 | 2:59 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Final Panel of Experts Report
Turkish Committee Backs Contentious Maritime Deal With Libya
Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Final Panel of Experts Report
Humanitarian Action for Children 2020 – Libya
The U.S. Government Pledges US$ 1,500,000 to Support Child Protection and Health Service Delivery in Libya
You are here:  / Press Release / Hawk Security Limited began selling a hardware-protected external SSD drive with AES 256 XTS military grade encryption

Hawk Security Limited began selling a hardware-protected external SSD drive with AES 256 XTS military grade encryption

December 6, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

Hawk S-Drive

Hawk S-Drive

HONG KONG, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hawk Security Limited began selling a hardware-protected external SSD drive with AES 256 XTS military grade encryption.

The drive is called Hawk S-Drive. The compact device is completed with a modern USB 3.1 Gen 1, an aluminum case (84 * 40 * 10 mm) with a weight of only 42 grams, and internal memory (from 128 GB to 2 TB).

For more than two years, “Hawk Security” has been developing software and hardware to reliably protect the privacy of its customers, which has been subsequently integrated into Hawk S-Drive. As a result there has been developed Hawk Encrypt system – a hardware encryption system on the base of a chip controller integrated into the board of the device. The chip allows you to encrypt data in compliance with the AES 256bit XTS military-grade standard, while the write/read speed is up to 450 Mb/s.

The device is also equipped with a special keyboard made of hard plastic, so that you can easily control access to the data on the device. The length of the PIN-code is from 4 to 16 digits. There are all the necessary basic protection systems: automatic blocking (if inactive for more than 3 hours), auto-deletion of information after 10 fail authorization attempts.

Hawk S-Drive is available in retail starting from $179 for 128Gb, ​​the company provides international free shipping worldwide, and the device warranty is 1 year.

Hawk Security offers mutually beneficial terms of cooperation for distributors around the world, for more information you can contact a company representative.

The contact person:
Sergey Semeykin
PR and Sales Team
semeykin@hawksecurity.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0159c95c-3be5-47f0-9dc0-3859f53b124c

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad1f8003-fac5-4aee-9611-0fd70eb08b0c

Tags:
-->
   
   