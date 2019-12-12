Hapag-Lloyd Selects Blume Global to Provide Logistics Support for Partner Network

New Solutions will Orchestrate Entire Network of Motor Carrier Partners

PLEASANTON, California, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that Hapag-Lloyd , one of the world’s leading shipping companies, has selected Blume Logistics to support its entire global network of motor carrier partners, commencing in North America in January 2020.

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s largest ocean carriers operating a fleet of 231 modern container ships with a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) and a container capacity of 2.6 million TEU, including one of the most modern fleets of reefer containers. Hapag-Lloyd required a solution that could help manage and ensure the highest level of quality door-to-door service capabilities across its network of motor carrier partners.

Blume Logistics, part of the Blume Universe of solutions built on the Blume Global digital platform, will digitally connect Hapag-Lloyd’s network of motor-carrier partners, which encompasses the complete order to settlement workflow. This includes the dispatch work order, drayage rates, appointment scheduling, accessorial charges, live tracking, proof of delivery, invoicing and robust reporting capabilities.

“Blume Logistics will help improve the quality of our door service for our customers including first and last mile visibility while enhancing the efficiencies of our motor carrier partners,” said Uffe Ostergaard, President of Hapag-Lloyd North America Region. “Our North American customers are asking for enhanced end-to-end shipment visibility to better manage their supply chains and by implementing this integrated cloud-based solution we will be able to offer that value-added service”.

“Blume Logistics helps companies successfully manage logistics execution across the supply chain network, and around the world, with first and last mile shipment visibility and control over transportation spending. It also improves customer service quality and enhanced vendor relations,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global.

Blume Logistics provides a robust network for logistics tendering, tracking, event capture, POD verification and settlement initiation. By connecting a global ecosystem of multi-modal carriers to manage every move, Blume Logistics unites carriers—from ocean to rail to long haul—with first- and last-mile drayage for real-time event and cost tracking.

About Blume Global

From the world’s largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. Every move. Every mode. Every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 231 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,000 employees and 392 offices in 129 countries. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents.

