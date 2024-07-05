HAMIEH FROM MOROCCO STRESSES NATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY, ECONOMIC REVITALIZATION



During his visit to Morocco, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, highlighted Lebanon’s regional challenges and emphasized a responsible approach to internal affairs.

Speaking at an event hosted by Lebanon’s Ambassador in Rabat, attendees included Moroccan officials, Lebanese lawmakers, and diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen, and aviation organizations, along with Lebanese residents in Morocco.

Hamieh underscored Lebanon’s readiness for presidential elections and stressed the importance of internal dialogue for political stability. He praised Lebanon’s potential, citing ongoing reforms that enhance services at ports and airports, boosting state revenues.

Hamieh also outlined plans to rebuild confidence in the banking sector through comprehensive reforms, crucial for economic recovery and resident and expatriate trust.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon